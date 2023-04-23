The Cameron University Speech and Debate team earned 21 awards at the recent Oklahoma Intercollegiate Forensic Association state tournament.
The Aggie team of Marlon Banner, Inez Brumfield, Logan Edwards, Dylan Griggs, Nolan Martin and Ramona Villegas faced competitors from ten schools.
CU’s team was named Top Oklahoma Debate Team in addition to winning second place in in both Overall Oklahoma School and Team Debate Sweeps and third place in the Overall Team Sweeps.
Banner, Comanche, brought home nine awards. In Program Oral Interpretation, he was named Top Oklahoma Competitor and Top Novice in addition to winning first place. In IPDA Debate, Banner was named Top Novice IPDA Speaker, winning first place as Novice Debater and third place as Novice Debate Speaker.
Banner and Duo Interpretation partner Logan Edwards, Lawton, earned first place and were named Top Novice and Top Oklahoma Champion.
Nolan Martin and Dylan Griggs, both of Lawton, won second place in Duo Interpretation. Griggs also placed second in Program Oral Interpretation and won third place as Varsity Debate Speaker in IPDA Debate. He was named Top Oklahoma Competitor in IPDA Debate.
Brumfield, Lawton, placed fourth in Informative Speaking and sixth in Extemporaneous Speaking. She also made it to the quarterfinal round in Novice IPDA Debate.
Villegas, Clinton, placed fifth in Informative Speaking.