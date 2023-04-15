Katie Stringer

Stringer

Cameron University faculty member Katie Stringer, a Communications instructor who also serves as the university’s speech and debate coach, has been named Top Oklahoma Coach of the Year by the Oklahoma Intercollegiate Forensics Association.

Stringer was recognized for her service to speech and debate events throughout the state. She was involved in organizing numerous tournaments and worked to ensure that tournaments had competitors and judges on-site. As the outgoing president of OIFA, she helped orchestrate the state tournament, according to a press release.

Recommended for you