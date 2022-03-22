Cameron University’s annual CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM conference, aimed at strengthening the leadership skills of women, will present “Lead Where You’re Planted: Discovering Your Transformational Leadership Strengths and Applying Them Now,” on April 6 in the Shepler Ballroom.
On-site registration will begin at 5 p.m., although pre-registration is recommended. To pre-register or to receive a Zoom link, please go to https://www.cameron.edu/chem-phys-eng/beyond-the-classroom/womens-conference. The program is open to the public at no charge.
Following a welcome by the Walters High School Varsity Choir at 5:25 p.m., keynote speakers Kari Henry Hulett and Maria Gray will focus on how attendees can maximize their success in the new world of virtual education and business. The presentation will be followed by a networking reception so attendees can build connections.
Hulett and Gray will then helm a panel discussion. They will be joined by Kaitlan Brown, E-commerce director for Frances Valentine, a contemporary women’s fashion brand; Kimberly Jones, Lawton High School Science Department chair and founder of numerous community programs, such as Attire to Aspire, Red Tulip Project, and Teamwork Makes the Dream Work; and Terri Kinder, Southwest Regional Family Support Partner and western Oklahoma coordinator for the Oklahoma Family Network and director of the Rockin’ T Cure for Kids Foundation, which provides support to families who have a child requiring specialized treatment at a children's hospital located two hours or more from their home.
Hulett is an assistant professor of educational leadership at Northeastern State University, where she teaches graduate courses in motivation learning and leadership, instructional methods, and online teaching and learning. She has presented at state and national conferences on various topics, including leadership in the classroom, technology in education, faculty development and self-efficacy, and quality in distance learning.
Gray serves as associate professor of leadership at Northeastern State University, where she teaches in the Master of Science in Leadership program. She is a member of the China Bridge Program and taught educational leadership in China in 2018. She presents at regional and national conferences on topics of leadership, women in leadership, English composition, and online teaching. Gray is a certified Phi Theta Kappa Leadership instructor and winner of several teaching awards, including the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Online Excellence Award and the OSU A&M Regents Distinguished Teaching Award.
CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM is sponsored by CU Lectures and Concerts and the CU Home Savings Bank Endowed Lectureship in Organizational Leadership. The event will be hosted by the CU Engineering Club.
For more information, contact Sheila Youngblood, syoungbl@cameron.edu or 580-591-8005.