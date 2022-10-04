Cameron University will present a joint concert featuring two musical ensembles, the CU Concert Choir and the CU Civic Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event concert place at First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A Avenue in Lawton. Admission is free.
The CU Concert Choir, conducted by Christian Morren, will present a special repertoire composed and conducted by Tracey Gregg-Boothby, a professor music at Rose State College who has been instrumental in commissioning new choral arrangements of several of her transcriptions of traditional melodies of the Wichita tribe.
The choir will perform “Wichita Ghost Song, “Wichita Baptist Hymn” and a lullaby.
“Although the text and intentions differ, these songs, which require little to no instrumental accompaniment, all display certain characteristics common to plains tribes,” says Morren. “I have known Dr. Boothby for years, and it is an honor to perform such special music with the choir. It is very important for indigenous music to stay alive and be performed. If not, we will lose an important part of American history. What Dr. Boothby has accomplished by notating these pieces will ensure this music lasts for many more generations and makes the music accessible to those who would never have had the chance to sing them.”
The CU Concert Choir includes Mykayla Waller, Altus; Jhobert Cooper, Colocon City, Philippines; Rachel McCurry, Comanche; Samantha Gillespie, Cushing; Lillie Hodgson, Duncan; Heather Heinz, Fletcher; Kynbre Muse, Florence, Italy; Vanessa Cleophat, Samantha Cook, Davina D’Haiti, Kirstin Dunn, Sydney Gibson, Emmalee Hamilton, Harlie Hardage, Ava Hess, Grace Norbury, Alyssa Price, all of Lawton/Fort Sill; Sarah Patterson, Mayfield, Ky.; David Gracia, Naranjido, Puerto Rico; Alex Miller, Ochsenfurt, Germany; Brittany Hall, St. Louis, Mo.; Conrad Clark, Walters; and Marckese Williams, Youngstown, Ohio.
The Frederick High School Choir, under the direction of CU alumna Carisa Schreiner and assistant Heather Schneider, will present Joseph Martin’s “Sing Your Way Home” and “Oklahoma Backroads,” written by Dan Folliart in memory of his grandmother, a Frederick High School graduate.
“It is an honor to welcome our graduates back as conductors,” Morren says. “This year, Fredrick has had many students make All Region choir and consistently produces All State choir students.”
Members of the Frederick High School Choir are Ellie Ade, Daiveon Adolph, Lauren Akin, Trevor Akin, Melanii Amador, Aunesty Barajas, Rebecca Benson, Logan Biggs, Keaton Carpenter, Gabriyel Castaneda, Jadence Castaneda, Xzavier Castaneda, Alford Cathey, Kinley Challacombe, Damian Chapa, Lanee Coleman, Luke Coleman, Ariel Collom, Chandler Copeland, Josh Cortez, Karolina Cortez and Caydence Crawford. They are joined by Britney Farias, Camryn Fatjo, Jordyn Fatjo, Caci Flores, Jacilyn Flores, Lexi Flores, Adrian Gaytan, Zakyra Golden, Jaclynn Gonzales, Jose Gonzalez-Garcia, Erkin Guevara Diaz, Keziah Guevara Meza, Kotten Harper, Abigail Harrison, Braxton Haynie, Grady Hilburn, Raegan Hill, Audrianna Ibarra, Darrius Iverson,D’nekko Iverson,Sadie Jensen,Karabeth Johnson,Quinn and Johnson,Deondrae Jones. Delaney McIntyre, Jolee McIntyre, Ivan Melendez Lin, Megan Mitchell, Rebecca Moore, Daniel Obregon, Karli Olsen, Zachary Peel, Izaiah Perez, Tony Perry, Mylee Petty, Kaden Pierce, X’avier Randle, Aiden Robinson, Kelley Rodgers, Kairi Rodriguez, Keira Rubio, Jake Schreiner, Sidney Smith, Jasmine Sutterfield, Zane Tyler, Dalton Wells, Hailey Willis, Allyson Wilson, Cristopher Wilson, Jonathan Wilson, and Whitney Wynn complete the ensemble.
The CU Civic Symphony, comprised of community members and CU students, is conducted by Angela Ruiz, who selected a repertoire that allows the performers to challenge themselves and which fosters growth. They will perform Soon Hee Newbold’s “Mythos” and “The Odyssey (Journey of Odysseus),” “Jasmine Flower” by Douglas E. Wagner and Art Sheinberg’s arrangement of “Andante in E Minor” by Elizabeth von Herzogenberg.
“I selected these four compositions to match the tension and fun that comes along with the fall season,” Ruiz says. “The fairy tale setting of ‘Mythos’ and ‘The Odyssey’ remind me of the fun mythology and folklore that come along with fall. ‘Andante in E Minor’ has the flow of the rushing winds that usher in the cool temperatures of winter. ‘Jasmine Flower’ has a sense of peace that comes along with evenings with family after hard days of work and school.”
Performing with the CU Civic Symphony are students Verina Ware, Rush Springs; Ava Hess, Dinah Hopper, Russell Simington, all of Lawton; and Susan Morren, Norman. They are joined by community members Dolores Anderson, Donna Brox, Susan Diekman, Charlee Juarez, Xavier McClure, Barbara Pickthorn and Wayne White.