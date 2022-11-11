Cameron University will hold a virtual information session Nov. 17 on obtaining a mental health degree.
The virtual information session will present information on how a Master of Arts in Mental Health degree can lead to licensure as a Licensed Marital and Family Therapist or a Licensed Professional Counselor. To register for the 5 p.m. workshop, go to https://www.cameron.edu/therapist. Registrants will receive a secure Zoom link.
Presented by the Cameron University School of Graduate and Professional Studies and the Department of Psychology, “CU Be A Therapist” will feature Paul James, instructor, Department of Psychology and director of the Cameron Psychology Clinic, and Joanni Sailor, LMFT, professor of Psychology, in addition to a student and alumni from CU’s psychology graduate program. Attendees will learn about the two options offered under CU’s Master of Arts in Mental Health: Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy.
Licensed Professional Counselors focus on mental, emotional and behavioral issues in a variety of health care settings. They work with individuals, groups, and couples in roles as wide-ranging as community mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling, private practice, vocational counseling and more.
Licensed Marital and Family Therapists (LMFTs) are mental health professionals trained in psychotherapy and family systems. They are licensed to diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders within the context of marriage, couples and family systems.