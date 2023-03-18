Race cars at Craterville Park

Race cars make their way around the track at the former Craterville Park near Cache. The cars were removed about 1946 to make way for new attractions.

 Courtesy photo

CACHE — Frank Rush III will speak Sunday as he honors the 100th anniversary of the start of Craterville Park, the former amusement area that graced the area north of Cache from 1923 to 1957.

Rush's grandfather, Frank Rush Sr., was the first superintendent of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and he dreamed of an amusement park in a valley just south of the refuge along Crater Creek. When the land came up for sale, Rush Sr. purchased 80 acres and he and his son, Frank Rush Jr., started building the park and turning it into a haven for Southwest Oklahomans of all ages.

Recommended for you