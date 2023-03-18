CACHE — Frank Rush III will speak Sunday as he honors the 100th anniversary of the start of Craterville Park, the former amusement area that graced the area north of Cache from 1923 to 1957.
Rush's grandfather, Frank Rush Sr., was the first superintendent of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and he dreamed of an amusement park in a valley just south of the refuge along Crater Creek. When the land came up for sale, Rush Sr. purchased 80 acres and he and his son, Frank Rush Jr., started building the park and turning it into a haven for Southwest Oklahomans of all ages.
Rush III will speak at 3 p.m. at the Lazy Buffalo Lodge just north of the Cache exit on U.S. 62.
Rush worked with the owners of the Lazy Buffalo, Larry and Julie Logue, to decorate a special Craterville Park Cabin at the lodge to share the history of the region. All of the cabins at the lodge are dedicated to special features of the region from the Rojo Buffalo Cabin, which honors the journey that the first buffalo took to reach the refuge, to the Chief Cabin which honors the life and achievements of Comanche Chief Quanah Parker.
Rush III will officially dedicate the Craterville Park Cabin during his visit and those who attend will be able to see some of the memorabilia that is featured in the cabin.
Attendees will be able to visit with Rush III and talk about the park where he grew up and worked before it was closed when Fort Sill was expanded to the west.
In addition, organizers have arranged for the Hangry's Snack Shack food truck to be on hand for those who want to eat a snack or test one of their famous sweet treats.