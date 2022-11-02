CENTRAL HIGH — In the Western spirit of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the Central High Community Center in Central High (Marlow) Saturday for Cowboys and Pies.
The event is the creation of longtime resident Ron Secoy, cowboy poet, and Mayor Julie McKinney.
The event combines a cowboy poetry gathering with a pie contest. McKinney proposed the event to the town council after Secoy asked for the Community Center as a venue.
Neither Secoy nor McKinney are strangers to cowboy poetry gatherings as both being former members of the executive board of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma. From 2015 until 2019 the Center held a gathering each November bringing local and nationally known cowboy poets and musicians together for an evening of cowboy music and poetry.
“I just wondered why, the Center being steeped in the history of the West and especially the Chisholm Trail, didn’t have a gathering when other states did,” Secoy said in a statement. He mentioned the idea to the Center director who then helped him to pull the event together.
Secoy has coordinated other gatherings in the area, specifically, a Day of the Cowboy event at Butterfield’s in Duncan and Wildfire Relief in Rush Springs.
Cowboys and Pies will see eight cowboy poets, singers and musicians perform their craft. Notably, nationally and locally known Jay Snider from Cyril, award winning dulcimer artist Jan Hicks Carroll of Lawton and Oklahoma Cowboy Poet Laureate, Francine Robison are slated to appear. Other performers include Larry P. Thompson, Glenn Murray, Don Williams and Kenney Fields. A half-hour period has been set aside for open mic for any wander-in poets, musicians or singers.
Snider was one of the first performers Secoy contacted for the event. The two worked together during the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center events and have shared the stage at numerous other venues in the state.
Jay Snider has appeared at many of the major cowboy gatherings: the Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Alpine; Cal Farley’s Youth Poetry Gathering near Amarillo, Texas; National Cowboy Symposium in Lubbock, Texas; Arizona Cowboy Poets’ Gathering in Prescott; Kamloops Cowboy Festival in Kamloops, British Columbia; and multiple appearances at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Elko, Nevada; and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan. He also appeared on Country Music Television’s Christmas in Cowboy Country, hosted by Clint Black.
Francine Robison’s background includes a farmer dad and a schoolmarm mom. She writes from personal experience or from family stories passed down from her parents, with most of the settings in southern Oklahoma and the Arbuckle Mountains. Farm life included a horse, a collie dog and numerous cats. She didn’t walk 5 miles in the snow to school, but she did walk down to the cattle guard to catch the school bus, carrying her homework and Roy Rogers lunch box, according to a press release.
She has performed at several gatherings, including the Oklahoma and Texas State Fairs; the Red Steagall Gathering in Fort Worth; Cowboys, Heroes, and Friends in Branson, Mo.; the Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon; the Poetry Society of Tennessee in Memphis; the Farm and Ranch Heritage Gathering in Las Cruces; Festival of the West in Scottsdale; Echoes of the Trail in Fort Scott; National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City; Western Heritage Classic in Abilene, Texas; Bookfest 2000 in Dyersburg, Tenn.; and cowboy poetry gatherings at the Chisholm trail heritage Center in Duncan; as well as a couple of pig roasts, according to a press release.
Jan Carroll began to be interested in music also. By the time she was 7 years old, she played the piano well, and in junior high she was the organist at her church. She began college at Southeastern Oklahoma University in Durant and met her husband there.
Competitions at which Carroll has been named champion include the 2014 Texas State Mountain Dulcimer Competition in Glen Rose, Texas; the 2017 Mississippi State Mountain Dulcimer Competition in Hattiesburg, Miss.; the 2017 Louisiana State Mountain Dulcimer Competition in Port Allen, La.; the 2017 Southern Regional Mountain Dulcimer Competition in Mountain View, Ark., and more.
Adding excitement and appeal to the event is a Pie Baking Contest. Open to the public and free to enter, winners will receive awards and prizes. First, second and third, Oldest Baker, Youngest Baker and People’s Choice are the judging categories. Judging the contest are State Sen. Jessica Garvin, Central High Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Eberhardt and cowboy poet Jay Snider.
Pie contest rules are simple: a baked pie, made from scratch, of any flavor, except meat pies, delivered to the Community Center between 1 and 2 p.m. Other pies may be donated for sale by the slice or auction. Funds collected will go to defray expenses, with excess funds being donated to the Central High Volunteer Fire Department. Winners will be announced after 3 p.m.
