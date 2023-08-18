Cowboy poet to speak at Historical Society meeting Aug 18, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cowboy poet Jay Snider will be guest speaker at the Southwestern Oklahoma Historical Society Annual Meeting on Tuesday.Snider is the Oklahoma State Poet Laureate for 2023-24. He lives in Cyril and is recognized for cowboy poetry and love of Oklahoma and Western heritage.The meeting will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the front meeting rooms of the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists