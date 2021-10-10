Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
City of Lawton officials are reminding residents that the city’s stricter covered load ordinance will go into full effect Monday.
The ordinance, passed by the City council in July, requires drivers to secure and cover all loads to prevent blowing, falling, leaking or escaping of any items while the debris is being hauled to the city landfill. Specifically, the ordinance states that no one may haul loads of debris on streets within lawton unless the load is secured and covered. Debris that arrives at the city landfill without being properly secured and covered will be assessed an additional $25 charge, in addition to the gate and dumping fees already assessed.
In July, council members said they were taking the action to prevent debris from blowing out of vehicles. Residents along routes to the landfill have complained about debris blowing from vehicles hauling loose debris.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said in July while city code already required loads being hauled on city streets to be secured, that wording wasn’t strong enough to control the problem. He said requiring loads to be covered with tarping or other materials would lessen debris along South 11th Street and also could lessen the need to assign landfill personnel to clean up debris along South 11th Street every Monday and Friday.
City staff had been directed by the council to educate the public about the stronger requirement before strictly enforcing it.
Additional information about the provision may be directed to the Public Works Department, 581-3410.