They’re on their way.
The Comanche County Treasurer’s Office put the 2021 property tax statements into the mail Wednesday, less than a week after the office received the final numbers from the Comanche County Assessor’s Office. Allowing for delays caused in part by Veterans Day (a federal holiday), that means statements should start popping up in Comanche County mailboxes by Monday, said County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley.
Treasurer’s office employees followed a time-honored tradition as they prepped for the property taxes, working with numbers and printing out statements that ended up in envelopes placed in boxes that were stacked on tables throughout the center of the office Wednesday morning. The final count: 53,539 statements, to collect $80,172,372 in taxes.
“There’s a little less this year,” Brantley said about the number of mailed statements, explaining some people dropped off the property tax rolls are military veterans exempted from paying property taxes.
In 2020, the office sent out 53,768 statements to collect $75,176,454 in taxes.
For those who receive statements, the rules for paying remain the same. Brantley said residents must make at least half of their property tax payment by Dec. 31 to avoid being delinquent, with the second half due by March 31, 2022 (the office will send out a statement for the second half of the tax payment on March 1, 2022). Property owners also may make their entire tax payment by Dec. 31.
The bottom portion of the property tax statement should be included with the payment to ensure proper credit. The office will accept checks, or credit and debit card payments. Residents also have the option of paying by e-check or card online at OKTAXROLLS.COM. Card payments made online and in office will have a 2.95 percent convenience fee added. Visa debit cards will have a flat fee of $3.95 and e-check payments made online will have a fee of $1.50.
The treasurer’s office also will set up a secured drop box in the front lobby of the courthouse. Brantley said the box will be clearly labeled for property taxes and will be close to the deputies who man the security station that all visitors must pass through to enter the courthouse.
“We’ll check it every hour,” she said, of efforts to ensure those who use the drop box for their payments get credit as soon as possible.
Drop box users who want a receipt may submit a request for one in their payment, or call the office to inquire.
Brantley reminded residents that her office will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 22-24 for Christmas and Jan. 3 for New Year’s.
Questions may be directed to the Comanche County Treasurer’s Office at 355-5763. Residents should include their tax roll item number, located in the upper top right hand corner of their tax statement, when making tax inquiries.