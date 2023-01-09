breaking Cotton County commissioner charged with embezzlement Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Woods Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALTERS — Cotton County Dist. 1 Commissioner Micah Woods has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.Wood is accused of using county employees to make campaign signs for him on county time. Woods pleaded not guilty and is free on $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing conference has been set for 10 a.m. March 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists