Concurrent enrollment — whereby high school students take college level classes to get a head start on earning a college degree — has reached an all-time high at Cameron University.
For the Fall 2022 semester, the number of concurrent students is 34.8 percent higher than in Fall 2021, according to a press release.
“We are fortunate to have so many area school districts where administrators understand the value of concurrent enrollment,” said Cameron President John McArthur in a statement. “Our long-time partnership with Lawton Public Schools is invaluable, and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve distance learning opportunities in 28 rural school districts in southwest Oklahoma has enabled us to provide technology to make it easier for students in those schools to take college-level classes.”
Other areas in which the university is experiencing increases include the number of freshmen enrolled this fall, which is up 8.9 percent and has resulted in a 5.1-percent increase in credit hour production for first-time freshmen compared to last year, according to the press release.
The number of part-time students has increased by 4.2 percent, resulting in a 3.1-percent increase in credit hour production, according to the press release.
The number of international students has increased by 4.8 percent and is projected to continue to grow now that the U.S.’s COVID-19 travel restrictions have been relaxed. Additionally, the number of Oklahoma residents has increased slightly, as has the number of students from neighboring states, according to the press release.
“Cameron offers in-state tuition to students Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas, and we are seeing an increase in that constituency as residents in those states are seeking high quality education at an affordable cost,” Jerrett Phillips, Cameron’s Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success, said in a statement. “It’s also rewarding to see more international students returning to Cameron, expanding our multi-cultural opportunities and resources.”
Residency in CU’s student housing facilities is up 7.8 percent over last year, as more students are returning to the Shepler Center dormitories and Cameron Village apartments, according to a press release.
Cameron continues to offer traditional, online, ITV and hybrid class formats, with 15 degree programs that can be completed entirely online. Enrollment for the Spring 2023 semester opens Oct. 25.
For information about attending Cameron University, contact the Office of Admissions at 580-581-2289 or via email at admissions@cameron.edu.