OKLAHOMA CITY — Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will give complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day.
Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Oct. 1, but some locations will participate in the days immediately preceding or following that date. Some clinics require appointments, while others are first come, first serve. A list of participating clinics along with dates and other relevant details can be found below (and a frequently updated list of participating clinics and details can be found here: https://oklahoma.aoa.org/patients-and-public/giving-sight-day.). Each clinic has different protocols and requirements and patients should consult the list or weblink.
“Every Oklahoman deserves the gift of healthy vision and clear sight, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said OAOP President Dr. Chris Swanson. “Participating in Giving Sight Day is a privilege and something I look forward to. It’s a great way for our staff and for me to give back to a community that we love.”
In previous years, Giving Sight Day has yielded over $50,000 in complimentary exams and complimentary frames and lenses distributed to patients. It is the OAOP’s largest charitable event.