Randi Porter has been driving a bus for Lawton Public Schools for over 11 years and says the students are the best part.
“I love the kids,” Porter said. “I had special needs kids on my route, and they were my favorite. I just love it. I mean I just love the school bus. I love the people around me, the other bus drivers — we are like one big family.”
Lawton Public Schools need a lot more drivers like Porter, said Jay Hunt, LPS transportation director, during the annual Bus Rodeo on Tuesday at Cameron University Stadium.
“We are having our annual bus rodeos,” Hunt said. “We have all of our drivers come through and they have to do some different maneuvers. Some maneuver around the cones, they have to do a parallel parking. They do some backing, stopping, it’s basically all the, all the procedures and things that you would have to do while driving a school bus, just to kind of refresh your skills. So these aren’t new hires, these are current our current hires. We get them back into some kind of a bus driver boot camp ... so that when they get out there on the road here on Thursday transporting students.”
Due to driver shortages, the district is looking to hire many more, said Hunt. School bus drivers pick students up at stops along established routes and drop them off at school. They also may transport students and faculty to special events, such as field trips or sporting events.
The pandemic, retirements and general attrition have led to the driver shortage this year, said Hunt.
“We have a little bit less drivers now than what we did last year so we are getting to the point to where it’s going to be critical to have enough people here every day to make sure we can complete things in a timely manner,” Hunt said.
The job is considered part time. Drivers will drive their morning and afternoon routes, with the hours varying depending on the route. They will usually be off from about 9:15 a.m. to about 1:45 p.m. when the afternoon routes start up. However, said Hunt, there are always opportunities to work extra. Drivers can transport students to field trips and athletic activities. While many drivers take the summer off, some choose to continue driving for summer school.
“It’s a great part-time job,” Hunt said. “You can work six hours a day with a break in the middle of the day so if you need to go run errands or just relax and get out of the hot weather for a little bit before you come back. It has benefits like a retirement plan too.”
An ideal candidate, said Hunt, will need to have a CDL permit with a passenger endorsement and a school bus endorsement to be hired by the district. While training to pass the skills test, drivers will have additional duties like bus monitor. After passing the skills test and working for the district for 60 days, the district will reimburse the driver for any costs incurred will obtaining the permit, said Hunt.
“We’re looking for anybody willing to come work and be a mentor for these children,” said Hunt. “You’re the first face they see every morning and the last person they see every day who is associated with the school district, so our drivers can really have an impact on the kids’ lives, whether the drivers know it or not.”
Applications can be found online at https://alioportal.lawtonps.org/ap/applicant/home.php or by contacting the school district.