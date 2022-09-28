Comanche Nation Tribal Police have released a clarification about an officer’s stolen gun a Lawton teen is accused of stealing and potentially using in a Sept. 1 double-shooting.
The tribal department denies the stolen gun was used.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Kenard Tawun Swearengin Jr., a.k.a. K.J., 18, for a felony count of third-degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The burglary happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1400 block of Longview Avenue. The homeowner’s security video captured the theft.
The Comanche Nation police vehicle was parked in the driveway and was unlocked, according to the warrant affidavit. The suspect came through the driver’s side door and took a 9mm Taurus pistol and three 9mm magazines, according to the warrant affidavit.
According to a statement issued by Comanche Nation Tribal Police, the gun was not a tribal-issued police weapon.
On the day of the burglary, the officer was detailing the unit at his residence and placed his personal firearm in the unit’s front seat. He later went to lock the vehicle, but a malfunction with the key fob caused the unit not to lock properly, according to the statement. He called Lawton Police after discovering the weapon and three magazines missing.
Swearengin also has an active arrest warrant for two counts of shooting with intent to kill for a Sept. 1 incident at EZ-GO, 3003 E. Gore, that left two men injured.
Comanche Nation Tribal Police stated that, despite the theft of the officer’s weapon, there’s “no connection between the shooting and the personal firearm that was stolen.”
Comanche Nation Chief of Police Ron Niedo called it an unfortunate scenario, but stated all protocols were followed by the officer.
“The officer did not break Comanche Nation Police policy,” he stated. “The officer followed protocol the moment he noticed his unit had been tampered with. There is no fault on him.”
The officer’s home security video captured images of the Aug. 31 theft. Swearengin was first identified as the suspect by a Lawton Police detective. It was confirmed by staff at Lawton High School where he attended.
Swearengin was also identified as the triggerman during the Sept. 1 shootings. Store video showed him walking towards the two men with a mask over his face. His mask slipped when he raised the handgun and witnesses and the victims identified him, according to the affidavit.
Swearengin is described as a Black male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to the warrant.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Swearengin’s arrest for the burglary. Another $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon his arrest for the shooting charges.
If you see Swearengin or have information about his whereabouts, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3250; or call Crime Stoppers, 580-355-INFO (4636) or or visit: Lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
