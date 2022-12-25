Comanche Nation Housing Authority reached more than 2,430 tribal members in 2022 through its Elder Rehabilitation Program, Elder Outreach Program and Home Improvement Emergency Repair Program (HIP).
“Our team, that includes the Comanche Nation Business Committee (CBC) and program staff, consistently innovates our programs and strategies in order to optimize our outreach,” Russell Sossamon, executive director of CNHA, said in a press release. “This year we collectively recognized a dire need for each of these specific programs and made an effort to maximize our resources. We successfully doubled the number of tribal members we reached throughout all three programs in 2022.”
CNHA assisted over 1,347 Comanche Nation elders in 2022, serving a total of 347 elders through its Elder Rehabilitation Program and extending support to more than 1,000 elders through its Elder Outreach Program. Its HIP also provided service to 1,083 tribal members, accommodating twice as many tribal members as last year, according to a press release.
“Through our continued efforts to serve our tribal members and community, we strive to prioritize our elders,” said Sossamon. “Ensuring they have convenient access to safe and functionable housing, helps strengthen and unify our overall community.”
As one of CNHA’s newest programs, the Elder Outreach Program was first launched in late 2021. It was founded in effort to optimize the Elder Rehabilitation Programs outreach through streamlining the process for Elders to request assistance. The program also provides Elders with support for general issues and tasks unrelated to housing.
The Elder Rehabilitation Program assists with a variety of repair and construction services that enhance habitability, including handicap accessibility services that pertain to wider doorways, wheelchair ramps, accessible showers, bathroom railing, handicap toilets and easy use plumbing fixtures.
The program also includes upgrades and replacements to assist with meeting safe and livable standards, including storm shelters, windows, roofs, siding, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, interior and exterior doors, flooring, appliances and electrical and plumbing fixtures.
The HIP assists with emergency repairs that present an immediate threat to life and limb or excessive damage to property. The emergency repairs include plumbing, heating and cooling, electrical and roofing. These repairs would be essential in the event of a gas leak, water line break, sewer backup, failed heat or air conditioning unit or loss of electrical service.
The Comanche Nation Housing Authority (CNHA) provides rental and housing assistance to low-income and other enrolled members of the Comanche Nation through a number of its service programs, including the down payment and closing cost grant, Elder home rehabilitation program, rental program, student housing program, homeownership lease purchase program and CNHA emergency home repair program (HIP).
CNHA operates in seven counties — Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman for federal grant programs. Tribally funded programs include Stephens and Grady for elders and nationwide for emergency HIP program.
For more information about program requirements and low-income guidelines, call 580-357-4956 or visit www.comanchehousing.com.