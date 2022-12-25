Comanche Nation Housing Authority

This is one of the houses in Lawton owned by the Comanche Nation Housing Authority.

 Courtesy photo

Comanche Nation Housing Authority reached more than 2,430 tribal members in 2022 through its Elder Rehabilitation Program, Elder Outreach Program and Home Improvement Emergency Repair Program (HIP).

“Our team, that includes the Comanche Nation Business Committee (CBC) and program staff, consistently innovates our programs and strategies in order to optimize our outreach,” Russell Sossamon, executive director of CNHA, said in a press release. “This year we collectively recognized a dire need for each of these specific programs and made an effort to maximize our resources. We successfully doubled the number of tribal members we reached throughout all three programs in 2022.”

