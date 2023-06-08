The Comanche Nation Housing Authority received a $2 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for home rehabilitation.

“Ongoing housing rehabilitation is a necessity to provide safe and viable living spaces to tribal members,” said Nora Sovo, deputy director of CNHA. “The grant’s impact goes further than rehabilitating homes. It offers residents a chance to stay in the homes and communities that their families have helped build for generations.”

