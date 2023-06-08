The Comanche Nation Housing Authority received a $2 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for home rehabilitation.
“Ongoing housing rehabilitation is a necessity to provide safe and viable living spaces to tribal members,” said Nora Sovo, deputy director of CNHA. “The grant’s impact goes further than rehabilitating homes. It offers residents a chance to stay in the homes and communities that their families have helped build for generations.”
The grant is part of the Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) program, which services 55 tribal communities with this award cycle. CNHA plans to complete interior and exterior repairs in up to 27 homes over a three-year period.
Interior rehabilitations will focus on electrical panel upgrades, plumbing repairs and bathroom repairs, as well as installation of interior doors, cabinets, counter tops, plumbing fixtures, water heaters, flooring, insulation, duct work and HVAC units. Exterior rehabilitations will include the replacement and repair of roofs, exterior doors, siding, generator installation, garage doors and pin pad openers, foundation repairs and energy efficient windows, according to a press release.
“Once the grant is completed, we will have invested a total of $2.7 million into our Nation’s residents,” said Sovo. “Our goal is to make critical and meaningful changes throughout our community that our tribal members can take pride in calling home.”
The program is accepting applications from Comanche Nation members who live within CNHA’s service areas and are income eligible. CNHA will service homes in need of rehabilitation services based upon living conditions and other eligibility requirements which include maximum home expenditure limits. All services must be completed within the grant’s three-year term life.
CNHA serves five counties in Southwest Oklahoma, including Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa and Tillman, for their federal grant programs. To learn more about the ICDBG Home Rehabilitation Program or to apply, call 580-357-4956 or visit www.comanchehousing.com.