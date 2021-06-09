Comanche Nation will hold two walk-in vaccine clinics this week at local casinos.
The first will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Comanche Nation Casino, 402 Interstate Drive, inside the Warrior Room at the hotel.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and is open to Oklahoma and Texas residents.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone at least 12 years of age. Those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to anyone at least 18 years old.
From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday, Comanche Red River Casino in Devol will hold a walk-in clinic. The clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those who are at least 18 years old and is open to Oklahoma and Texas residents. It will be in the casino’s parking lot next to the administration building.
For more information, contact the Lawton Indian Hospital at 580-354-5020.