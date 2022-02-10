Comanche Elders Council moves meeting Feb 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Comanche Nation Elders Council has rescheduled the February meeting to Feb. 14.The Council will meet at Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.Attendees are asked to wear red for Valentine’s Day.The meal for Comanche elders aged 62 and over will be paid for by the Council. Please have your CDIB with you.There will be door prizes and speakers.Call or text 580-350-4749 after noon daily. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists