The Comanche Nation Elders Council has rescheduled the February meeting to Feb. 14.

The Council will meet at Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees are asked to wear red for Valentine’s Day.

The meal for Comanche elders aged 62 and over will be paid for by the Council. Please have your CDIB with you.

There will be door prizes and speakers.

Call or text 580-350-4749 after noon daily.

