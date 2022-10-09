Eisenhower High School: Jenny Chen – Nurse Education Program Scholarship, Oklahoma Youth with Promise Scholarship; Malasia Ochoa – Oklahoma Youth with Promise Scholarship; and Anastasia Powe – H.W. Almen/West OKC Rotary Scholarship.
Indiahoma High School: Madilynn Pierson – McMahon Legacy Scholarship.
Lawton High School: Shirley Dubose – Nurse Education Program Scholarship and Brayden Johnson – Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship.
MacArthur High School: Isabel Celedon – H.W. Almen/West OKC Rotary Scholarship, Oklahoma Goodwill Industries Abilities Scholarship; Brandon Craig – Oklahoma State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors: Professionally Engineering the Future Scholarship; and Savien Johnson – Oklahoma Youth with Promise Scholarship.
In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $3.3 million in scholarships to more than 800 students throughout the state for the 2022-23 academic year. Several scholarships are renewable to assist with costs beyond one year.
Graduating seniors from all 77 Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. Online applications are now open. To learn more about the scholarships available through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org/scholarships.