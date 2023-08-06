Charlotte Oates, director of Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center, will be guest speaker at the Comanche County Retired Educators meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Salas Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore.

The Comanche County Retired Educators Association scholarship recipient, Hannah Hoyt, will be at the meeting to introduce herself and share her future plans.

