Comanche County Retired Educators to meet Aug 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charlotte Oates, director of Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center, will be guest speaker at the Comanche County Retired Educators meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Salas Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore.The Comanche County Retired Educators Association scholarship recipient, Hannah Hoyt, will be at the meeting to introduce herself and share her future plans.For information, call 580-695-2962 by Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists