Comanche County Retired Educators Association to meet Dec 4, 2022

Comanche County Retired Educators Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at Salas Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore.The program will feature a choral singing group from Woodland Hills Elementary School.Members are asked to bring newly purchased socks, gloves, and/or blankets for donation to a local charity to December meeting.For information, call 580-695-2962 by Dec. 6.