Due to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases, Comanche County Memorial Hospital is reinstating previous visitor restrictions beginning Friday.
All visitors, patients and team members must wear a N-95 mask or procedure mask while inside the hospital; cloth masks are no longer allowed. This is to protect team members from potential exposure to patients who may have coronavirus but are not displaying acute symptoms, according to a press release from the hospital.
Outpatient services and clinic appointments are still taking place. However, only one person may accompany the patient. Patients and visitors will be screened for a temperature at either the Outpatient Center lobby or the Tomlinson Medical Center lobby.
Hospital patients are allowed two advocates during the course of their stay. These advocates will be issued arm bands that allow them access to hospital floors. End of life exceptions to this policy can be made. All visitors must be screened at the hospital front lobby. Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID or a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed into the facility. Visitation hours will remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Atrium Gardens Cafeteria dining area will be reserved for hospital team members dining only. All inpatient care waiting rooms will be closed as well.
If you have general questions about coronavirus please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center hotline at 1-877-215-8336.
If you have minor symptoms please call your primary care provider. (If you do not have a primary care provider you can call a provider referral line at 510-7030.)
If you are experiencing shortness of breath, respiratory conditions or fever, please call the Emergency Department ahead of time to let them know you are on your way.