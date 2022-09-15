The Comanche County Health Department will offer a free resilience training workshop next week.

The workshop will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the health department, 1010 S. Sheridan. The workshop will include the viewing of the documentary Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope, followed by a post-film discussion and an ACE Interface training in NEAR Science (Neurology; Epigenetics; Adverse childhood experiences; and Resilience/protective factors).

