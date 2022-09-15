The Comanche County Health Department will offer a free resilience training workshop next week.
The workshop will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the health department, 1010 S. Sheridan. The workshop will include the viewing of the documentary Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope, followed by a post-film discussion and an ACE Interface training in NEAR Science (Neurology; Epigenetics; Adverse childhood experiences; and Resilience/protective factors).
This conversation will lead the group toward another workshop scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11 on what can help promote building individual and community resilience in Lawton, according to a press release.
The Resilience film focuses on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the health risks and impacts ACEs bear across our lifespan. Resilience delves deep into the science behind ACEs and the havoc the syndrome can wreak on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at a greater risk for disease, homelessness, depression, substance abuse, prison time, and other lifelong effects on health and behavior which could lead to an early death. The film also examines how the toxic stress produced by ACEs also creates a long-term impact on our communities, according to the press release.
Rooted in scientific evidence about specific factors that can help any individual become more resilient, the workshop invites participants to learn about and reflect upon what has enabled them to persevere during difficult times. They also prepare them for the months and years ahead so they may nurture and further develop their own resiliency in the face of all life’s challenges.
The District 5 County Health Departments in Southwest Oklahoma will hold additional resilience workshops at Fort Sill on Oct. 20, Elk City on Nov. 15, Hobart on Dec. 13 and Tillman on Feb. 7, 2023.
For more information on these events, contact Debra Johnson (DebraEJ@health.ok.gov).