Comanche County Free Fair to open Sep 3, 2023 4 hrs ago

The Comanche County Free Fair begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.

Here is a schedule of events:

TUESDAY
4 p.m.: Registration for Farm Hand Olympics
5 p.m.: Farm Hand Olympics in the Coliseum

WEDNESDAY
2-7 p.m.: Enter 4-H, FFA, OHCE and Open Class Exhibits in Prairie Building
5:30 p.m.: Sheep and Goat Show
6 p.m.: Rabbit Show
6 p.m.: Poultry Show

THURSDAY:
5-8 pm.: Exhibit building open
5:30 p.m.: Swine Show
6 p.m.: Crocket Chain Contest

FRIDAY
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Exhibit building open
5 p.m.: Bucket Calf Project Show
5:30 p.m.: Cattle show

SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Exhibit building open
10 a.m.: Pie Contest
11 a.m.: Sassy Salsa Contest