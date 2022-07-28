breaking Comanche County fire departments battle large fires Jul 28, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several Comanche County volunteer fire departments were battling three large grass fires late Thursday night north of Lake Lawtonka in the Slick Hills.Mandatory evacuations were ordered for those living between Wolf Road and Shroyer Road. At 8:30 p.m., one of the fires was headed toward the Kimball Ranch.As of 8:45 p.m., the fires were zero contained, according to Amy Hawkins, Emergency Management information officer.Hawkins said Emergency Manager Director Clint Langford was on his way to assess the situation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amy Hawkins Clint Langford Volunteer Fire Department Social Services Highway Comanche County Evacuation Fire Department Grass Fire Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists