The Comanche County Democrat Party will hold a hybrid monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
For those who are fully vaccinated, willing to wear a mask and willing to space themselves in the seats for the health and safety of all those attending, an in-person meeting will be at the Unitarian Church, 816 W. Gore. Participants should enter the west door, off Southwest 9th Street. The church is immediately east of the CostSaver grocery store (formerly, Country Mart).
For Democrats wanting to attend virtually, that can be done via Zoom, using the Meeting ID 815 6618 4675 and Passcode: 696840. Please wait for the host of the meeting to admit you to the session.
Monday’s agenda will include changes to party personnel, the setting of the annual meeting, confirming office staffing for the office at 610A W. Lee Blvd. and many other important topics of interest to Comanche County Democrats.
Questions about the meeting may be directed to the Democratic Party office, (580) 699-7010, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.