Comanche Cares will donate a $5,000 scholarship to Comanche Academy today.
Comanche Academy is a free public charter school that operates with the Comanche (Numunu) Culture language as its instructional format. Funds for the scholarship were proceeds from a golf tournament held in September.
“The Comanche Nation language is a cornerstone in furthering the knowledge of our culture and history for the next generation, which is why we are striving to support Comanche Academy’s curriculum,” Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah said in a statement. “We are honored to help continue advancing the school’s efforts and by providing resources to prepare students for success.”
“Supporting our community and fellow tribal members remains a top priority, especially for our youth,” Tahdooahnippah said. “Lives can be transformed through education, and it starts with illustrating its importance early in a student’s development. Our goal is to empower future generations through access to quality education.”
Comanche Cares is a community giving initiative from Comanche Nation Entertainment. Comanche Cares organizes charitable events year-round, with drives for school supplies, food and toys, according to a press release.