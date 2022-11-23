Comanche Cares Toy Drive

Comanche Cares is conducting its annual toy drive to benefit children in Southwest Oklahoma.

Comanche Cares, a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment, is stepping in as Santa’s helpers to stock his sleigh at its annual Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive benefits Southern Oklahoma families and children and is accepting toy donations at all Comanche Nation Entertainment properties from noon to 10 p.m. on select days throughout the month of December.

Recommended for you