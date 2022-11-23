Comanche Cares, a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment, is stepping in as Santa’s helpers to stock his sleigh at its annual Toy Drive.
The Toy Drive benefits Southern Oklahoma families and children and is accepting toy donations at all Comanche Nation Entertainment properties from noon to 10 p.m. on select days throughout the month of December.
Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton and Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol are accepting donations on Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 15. Comanche Star Casino in Walters, Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin and Comanche War Pony Casino in Devol are accepting donations on Sundays and Mondays through Dec. 12.
“This time of year serves as an opportunity to not only spread joy throughout our community, but it also brings everyone together for a common goal. We all want to provide every child with a gift under the tree,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment. “The toy drive has become a tradition for our team. Each year we strive to make the holidays brighter for both children and families in need.”
Participants can join Comanche Cares in giving back to those who need it most this holiday season by donating new and unwrapped toys at designated drop-off locations within the casinos.
The program will advance the outreach efforts of organizations and nonprofits throughout Southwest Oklahoma, including Team Jaden Foundation, Comanche Nation Police Department, Comanche Nation and Fletcher Christmas Store, an organization that offers free holiday gifts to families in need.
Over the past two years, the drive has raised more than $40,000 in donations.