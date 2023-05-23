For many years, helping people with addiction has been focused on just stopping using the substance. The belief was that if you could just stop people from using drugs or alcohol, then all the problems in the person with addictions life would just magically disappear and in time they would be whole again.

Well, there is some truth to that, but also some myth. Behind every addiction, there is suffering. I have been working with people struggling with substance use for over 30 years now. How long people have struggled and their stories of how the addiction began are all unique.

Tags

Recommended for you