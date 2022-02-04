LAWTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Lawton Public Schools will continue with remote learning today because of the current weather and road conditions. District administrators said in-person learning will resume Monday.
Cameron University
Cameron University’s Lawton and Duncan campuses will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Offices are closed and instruction in all course formats is cancelled. Workshops that were planned for Saturday, Feb. 5, will be rescheduled.
LATS
Manager Ryan Landers said LATS will try to resume its paratransit, Fort Sill shuttle and counterclockwise fixed routes today, but should a delay in service be necessary, a final determination will be made and announced by 5 a.m.
Information is available at www.ridelats.com.
CITY OF LAWTON
The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled the youth basketball games scheduled for Saturday. Information is available at 581-3400.
All city facilities will have a delayed opening until 1 p.m. today.
Due to fluctuating hours of operation because of inclement weather, the city’s utility service division will not cut off water due to unpaid bills. Normal operations will resume Monday. But, residents can pay their water bills online at: http://www.lawtonok.gov/services/pay-your-water-bill.
Municipal Court dates scheduled for today have been rescheduled to Friday, March 4. Information is available at 581-3265.
FARMERS MARKET
The Lawton Farmers Market will have its first market at its new location Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sixteen vendors will be present at the market, selling fresh produce and other items.
The market is located at 77 Southwest 4th Street. The sidewalk will be plowed and salted ahead of the event.
The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location has been rescheduled, and will take place next Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. The upcoming market will be a soft opening, with half the usual number of vendors attending.
POLAR PLUNGE
As of press time, the Polar Bear Plunge remains scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bath Lake in downtown Medicine Park. The parade lineup begins at 1:45 p.m. at Park Tavern.
FORT SILL
Only key and essential personnel are required to report to work today due to inclement weather. In addition, many services are closed, to include the commissary and fitness centers. Appointments at Reynolds Army Health Clinic scheduled today will be rescheduled. The Basic Combat Training graduation scheduled for today is considered an essential event.
Information is available on Facebook at US Army Fort Sill.
COMANCHE COUNTY
The Comanche County Courthouse will remain closed today due to inclement weather. The exception is the Comanche County Election Board, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-person absentee voting.