Lawton Public Schools will continue with remote learning Friday because of the current weather, road conditions and expectation of more snow today. District administrators said in-person learning will resume Monday.
LATS
LATS has closed all of its services today because of road conditions and inclement weather.
Manager Ryan Landers said LATS will try to resume its para-transit, Fort Sill shuttle and counterclockwise fixed routes Friday, but should a delay in service be necessary, a final determination will be made by 5 a.m. Friday.
The City of Lawton solid waste division will be doing its normal Thursday routes today. Commercial and bulk collection efforts will be postponed until Friday. The city landfill will operate normal hours today. Information is available at 581-3428.
The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled the youth basketball games scheduled for today and Saturday. Information is available at 581-3400.
All City of Lawton managed facilities will close to public traffic at 2 p.m. today. All city facilities will have a delayed opening until 1 p.m. Friday.
Due to fluctuating hours of operation because of inclement weather, the city's utility service division will not cut off water due to unpaid bills. Normal operations will resume Monday. But, residents can pay their water bills on line at: http://www.lawtonok.gov/services/pay-your-water-bill.
FARMERS MARKET
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-completed Lawton Farmers Market originally scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Feb.11.
The first market at the new permanent location in downtown Lawton south of West Gore Boulevard, at Southwest 4th Street, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 12.
POLAR PLUNGE
Morning and afternoon Plunge Week Activities have been canceled for Thursday.. Derelicts Report will be held Thursday night at Park Tavern as planned.