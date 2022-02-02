Windy with snow showers this morning evolving to a steady snow for the afternoon. Potential for some icing. High near 30F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
LATS is implementing inclement weather routes for its fixed routes, beginning at noon today. That essentially means buses will be keeping to arterials and collectors; no residential street routes will be run.
CITY OF LAWTON:
Lawton Municipal Court will reschedule all court dates set for Thursday and Friday.
Court dates scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled for Thursday, March 3. Court dates scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled for Friday, March 4.
For questions, contact Municipal Court at 580-581-3265.
FORT SILL:
Only key and essential personnel are required to report to work Thursday due to inclement weather. For more information, please go to the Fort Sill Facebook page.
SCHOOLS:
Lawton Public Schools will hold remote learning today and Thursday. A decision will be made later about Friday.
Cache Public Schools are closed today and Thursday. Friday will be a remote learning day.
POLAR PLUNGE:
Plunge Week activities have been canceled for today. A determination about Thursday's events will be made later. Organizers said Saturday's Polar Bear Plunge at 2 p.m. is still on.
CENTRAL PLAZA:
Central Plaza announced that it will be closed on Thursday.
VACCINATION CLINIC:
The Comanche Nation Casino has rescheduled its vaccine clinic. The clinic, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 10 in the administration building in the casino parking lot.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be given, along with flu shots. The clinic is for all team members and guests who are 12 and over. A parent or guardian must be present with those aged 12 to 18. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and bring their vaccination card.