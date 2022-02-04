Closings for Friday, Saturday Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATER MAIN BREAK:City of Lawton water crews are working on a broken water main in the area of Northwest 65th Street.The outside westbound lane of W. Gore in that area is closed.Water will be shut off to residents and businesses along W. Gore from Northwest 67th to Compass.Work will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last 6-8 hours, weather permitting.TRASH COLLECTION, LANDFILL HOURSSolid waste collection will resume all normal functions today.The Lawton landfill will resume normal hours today and Saturday.Bulk collection pickup will resume on Monday.HEALTH DEPARTMENTS:All county health departments in Region 5 are closed today. Those counties include: Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman, Jackson, Beckham, Greer and Harmon.MISS ALTUS PAGEANT:The pageant has been postponed until 2 p.m. Sunday. It will be held at the Herschal B. Crow Auditorium on the campus of Western Oklahoma State University.CAMERON UNIVERSITY:All Saturday workshops will be rescheduled.MUSEUM OF THE GREAT PLAINS:The museum is closed today. It will reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawton Health Department Waste Collection Ecology Medicine University Military Northwest Water Main County Landfill Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists