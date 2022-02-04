Winter weather

WATER MAIN BREAK:

City of Lawton water crews are working on a broken water main in the area of Northwest 65th Street.

The outside westbound lane of W. Gore in that area is closed.

Water will be shut off to residents and businesses along W. Gore from Northwest 67th to Compass.

Work will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last 6-8 hours, weather permitting.

TRASH COLLECTION, LANDFILL HOURS

Solid waste collection will resume all normal functions today.

The Lawton landfill will resume normal hours today and Saturday.

Bulk collection pickup will resume on Monday.

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS:

All county health departments in Region 5 are closed today. Those counties include: Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman, Jackson, Beckham, Greer and Harmon.

MISS ALTUS PAGEANT:

The pageant has been postponed until 2 p.m. Sunday. It will be held at the Herschal B. Crow Auditorium on the campus of Western Oklahoma State University.

CAMERON UNIVERSITY:

All Saturday workshops will be rescheduled.

MUSEUM OF THE GREAT PLAINS:

The museum is closed today. It will reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday.