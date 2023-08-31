Civilian Retiree ID Cards will no longer issued by the Department of Defense.
In a nutshell, it doesn’t affect a lot of people, said Keith Pannell, deputy director of public affairs for Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.
Civilian Retiree ID Cards will no longer issued by the Department of Defense.
In a nutshell, it doesn’t affect a lot of people, said Keith Pannell, deputy director of public affairs for Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.
“Just those who don’t have a DoD connection outside of work (retiree, spouse, VA, etc.), like me,” he said.
According to the DoD, Civilian Retiree ID Cards are no longer issued pursuant to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Memorandum, “Department of Defense Civilian Retiree Identification Card Termination,” dated Feb. 17. Previously issued ID cards will not be reissued.
The implementation of the REAL ID Act eliminated the requirement for the DoD Civilian Retiree ID, according to the DoD guidelines.
Retired civillian employees with no other qualifications who have a Real ID, can prove retirement as a DoD civilian and have a reason to be on post will be given routine access to Fort Sill, according to Pannell.
The limited use of morale, welfare and recreation activities by DoD civilian retirees will remain at the discretion of the installation commander, subject to the DoD civilian retiree meeting the requirements for installation access.
Pannell said the key wording is “DoD CIVILIAN Retiree.”
DoD civilian retirees should expect to forfeit their DoD Civilian Retiree ID card if it is presented for access from this point forward. This does not affect military retirees or anyone else with a DoD qualification for a DoD ID card, only retired civilian employees with no other DoD qualifications to have an ID card.
DoD Civilian and Retiree ID cards are the property of the U.S. government and must be returned to the DoD.
You may return the card to the nearest Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification System (RAPIDS) site, which can be found using the ID Card Office Locator: https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/locator.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.