featured City's aquatic facilities will open May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adam Morrison, with the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation, spray paints the trash receptacle at the spray park in Elmer Thomas Park last week in preparation for its opening May 28. Dee Ann Patterson/staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lawton Municipal Pool will kick off the season from 2-7 p.m. Saturday with a Pool Splash Bash.The pool will be open from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays for maintenance.To rent the Municipal Pool, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 580-581-3400.Wading pools will open on May 31. Wading pools are located at 35th Division Park, Harmon Park and Mocine Park. Normal hours of operation will be from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.Splash pads also will open soon.Clement Washington Sr. Splash Pad, Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Belmont Avenue, will open May 31. Hours will be 1-5 Monday through Friday.Elmer Thomas Splash Pad in Elmer Thomas Park will open May 28. Normal hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.All aquatics facilities will be closed May 30 for Memorial Day.For questions, call the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department at 580-581-3400. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Recreation Department Park Swimming City Wading Pool Lawton Municipal Pool Facilities Aquatic Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists