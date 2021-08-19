The City of Lawton has revoked the food service establishment permit of Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park.
The revocation came Wednesday, after an administrative hearing held Monday found the business had been conducting activities "in an unlawful manner or in such as manner as to constitute a breach of the peace or to constitute a menace to the health, safety, morals or general welfare of the public."
The order, signed by hearing officer Richard Rogalski, deputy city manager, revoked the permit effective Wednesday. That permit, required by city code to provide food service, was issued Oct. 12, 2020.