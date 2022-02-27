Due to hazardous residential streets last week, the City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Division will reschedule trash collection this week.

The new schedule is as follows:

Friday residential collection for Area 4 will take place Monday.

Monday residential collection for Area 1 will take place on Tuesday.

Tuesday residential collection for Area 2 will take place on Wednesday.

For questions, contact the Solid Waste Division at 580-581-3428.