City reschedules refuse collection Feb 27, 2022

Due to hazardous residential streets last week, the City of Lawton's Solid Waste Division will reschedule trash collection this week.The new schedule is as follows:Friday residential collection for Area 4 will take place Monday.Monday residential collection for Area 1 will take place on Tuesday.Tuesday residential collection for Area 2 will take place on Wednesday.For questions, contact the Solid Waste Division at 580-581-3428.