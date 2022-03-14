The City of Lawton housing and community development division will host a Community Service Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th.
Gary Brooks, housing and community development division supervisor, said the open house will provide citizens with information about the services that are available to low- and middle-income families, homeless, those at risk of homelessness, and veterans through the monies the City of Lawton receives from CDBG and HOME entitlement grants. The event also will encourage public service organizations to interact and work together through meeting and learning what each organization has to offer.
“I would like to take this opportunity to invite anyone and everyone to the open house,” Brooks said. “I am thankful for each and every organization Lawton has that are dedicated to lending a helping hand to our citizens in need."
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. This could lead to higher gas prices in the U.S. but could also put the squeeze on Russia to end its invasion.
You voted:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.