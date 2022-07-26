City of Lawton Utility Services Department announces change in hours Jul 26, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Citizens needing to pay their utility bills for the City of Lawton, should be advised that the Utility Services Department will be closed for an hour between noon and 1 p.m. today and Wednesday.The department is understaffed due to Covid illnesses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawton Utility Services Department City Commerce Bill Department Lawton Citizen Utility Recommended for you Online Poll July 20 is National Hot Dog Day How do you like your hot dog? You voted: Just mustard With chili With chili and cheese With relish With onions With sauerkraut Give me the works Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists