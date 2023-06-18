Divisions of the City of Lawton’s Public Works Department have begun initiating steps to help residents cope with damage caused by Thursday’s storms.

City officials already have announced that residents may place storm debris at their curbs, for collection by crews working with the solid waste division. City officials said Friday that solid waste already is collecting monthly bulk debris in Area 2 (those who have their trash collected on Tuesdays). Once Area 2 is completed, crews will move to the “out of cycle” collections in the following order: Area 3 (south of West Gore Boulevard and West of South 11th Street, or those who receive weekly pickups on Thursdays), Area 4 (east of South 11th Street, or those who receive weekly pickups on Friday) and Area 1 (west of 38th Street and north of West Gore Boulevard, or those who receive weekly pickups on Mondays).

Recommended for you