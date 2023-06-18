Gary Czernecki unloads a pickup of tree branches in the parking lot at Shepler Center at Cameron University on Friday morning. Maintenance crews were cleaning up the campus after a wind and hail storm moved through on Thursday.
Jamaine Simpson, a maintenance worker with Cameron University, adds more branches to a debris pile at the back of Shepler Center parking lot on Friday morning. Simpson was helping clean up after wind and hail storm damaged several trees on the campus on Thursday.
A couple walks past a down tree on Currell Drive that has already been cut into pieces on Friday morning. Citizens may put debris from the storm at the curb for city sanitation crews to pick up.
Dee Ann Patterson/staff
Marshall Sadler, a student at Cameron University, walks past a down tree on the campus on Friday morning.
By Dee Ann Patterson
deeann.patterson@swoknews.com
Dee Ann Patterson/staff
Dee Ann Patterson/staff
A large tree was uprooted in front of Nance-Boyer Hall on Cameron University on Thursday when a wind and hail storm moved through the area.
Divisions of the City of Lawton’s Public Works Department have begun initiating steps to help residents cope with damage caused by Thursday’s storms.
City officials already have announced that residents may place storm debris at their curbs, for collection by crews working with the solid waste division. City officials said Friday that solid waste already is collecting monthly bulk debris in Area 2 (those who have their trash collected on Tuesdays). Once Area 2 is completed, crews will move to the “out of cycle” collections in the following order: Area 3 (south of West Gore Boulevard and West of South 11th Street, or those who receive weekly pickups on Thursdays), Area 4 (east of South 11th Street, or those who receive weekly pickups on Friday) and Area 1 (west of 38th Street and north of West Gore Boulevard, or those who receive weekly pickups on Mondays).
That “out of cycle” collection is restricted to storm debris. While city administrators said they expect the bulk of that material to be tree debris, they will accept other items (broken fencing, for example) if it is obvious that it resulted from Thursday’s storm.
As with normal bulk collections, storm debris must be placed within 10 feet behind the curb, but not in the street. Items must not be placed under trees or power lines, and must be at least 5 feet from obstructions such as mailboxes, fences, water and gas meters, parked cars and polycarts. Residents who set out materials that is not considered storm debris will be subject to the premium collection rate of $133.35 per hour. Debris that meets the storm definition will be collected at no charge.
Residents also may take their storm debris to the city landfill on South 11th Street. Residents receive six deliveries per year to the landfill, paying only the $3.45 gate fee. Those using this service must provide a current city water bill and valid identification. The landfill is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Additional questions may be directed to the city’s solid waste division, 581-3428.