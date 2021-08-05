The City of Lawton will require everyone entering city facilities to wear masks or face coverings, effective 8 a.m. today.
The mandate will affect those who will be attending Lawton birthday activities in city buildings, to include today’s 5:30 p.m. ceremony and reception inside Lawton City Hall.
The mandate marks the first time that masks have been required inside city facilities since city administrators dropped the COVD-19-inspired requirement in May. Although the mandate was lifted, city officials still strongly recommended that residents wear masks when inside city buildings and city staff wear masks when dealing with the public.
Today’s new policy comes on the heels of a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, saying everyone — even those who are fully vaccinated — wear masks again while indoors in areas where there is “substantial and high transmission” of COVID-19. The CDC had dropped that recommendation in May, saying then fully vaccinated persons could go without masks, but reinstated its mask recommendation last week after substantial increases in residents suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19.
“This requirement has been imposed to best protect our workforce and safeguard citizens, as additional information concerning safety measures has been made available by our health care professionals,” said Tiffany Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton.
City facilities are those where city staff members work or where public services are administered by the City of Lawton. That would include Lawton City Hall, Lawton Public Safety Center, the City Hall Annex, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, city recreation centers and Lawton Public Library.
In addition, Museum of the Great Plains will erect a sign at its facility today, asking visitors, ages 2 and older, to wear masks, face shields or other face coverings while indoors a the museum, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, said Museum Director Bart McClenny.
At today’s birthday celebration in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall, masks will be required until attendees are seated to enjoy refreshments.
Vrska said the masks are the only step being required at this time (temperature scans will not be required to enter city buildings). Vrska also said there are no plans to shut down city facilities or limit operational hours or the number of occupants in a building, all requirements imposed for city buildings earlier this year.
Those mandates had been in place until May, when city administrators modified their requirements after Gov. Kevin Stitt dropped his COVID-19 State of Emergency Order. While Stitt never imposed a statewide mask mandate (he eventually did for state government agencies), many governmental entities set mandates, including Lawton.
The City Council voted in March to drop a mandate that had required masks inside commercial entities and other indoor venues open to the public. But, city administrators kept that mandate in place for city buildings while also requiring a temperature check before residents were allowed inside city venues and requiring social distancing to be practiced.
In early May, city administrators modified the mask mandate for city-owned properties and city events to a recommendation. The process was part of a gradual reopening of city facilities and events. Employees had been encouraged to wear masks while dealing with the public, and many offices continue to use plastic shielding to separate staff from the public.