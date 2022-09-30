City of Duncan to close street for water main repairs Sep 30, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUNCAN — The City of Duncan will close the roadway on Maple Avenue between 4th Street and 5th Street beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for water main repairs.Residences in the area will experience no water on Tuesday for several hours after work begins that day, beginning at approximately 7:30 a.m. Crews will be working until repairs are complete.Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times. Drivers are urged to continue to use caution in this area and to observe warning signs. There will be no through traffic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists