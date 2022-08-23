City of Duncan to close street for repairs Aug 23, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Duncan will close the roadway on Willow Avenue between 12th Street and 14th Street beginning today through Aug. 31 during working hours for street repairs.Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times. Drivers are urged to continue to use caution in this area and to observe warning signs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists