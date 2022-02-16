Church to serve free meal Feb 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, No. 7 L.K. Jones Avenue, will serve a free drive-through Soul Food Community dinner on Saturday.The event will begin at noon and last until all the food is gone.The menu includes fried chicken; shredded pork; pig’s feet; tomatoes, okra and sausage gumbo; black-eyed peas with okra; cabbage; rice; corn bread; and dessert.The free dinner is in celebration of Black Heritage Month. Attendees just need to drive through and pick up their meal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists