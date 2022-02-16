Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, No. 7 L.K. Jones Avenue, will serve a free drive-through Soul Food Community dinner on Saturday.

The event will begin at noon and last until all the food is gone.

The menu includes fried chicken; shredded pork; pig’s feet; tomatoes, okra and sausage gumbo; black-eyed peas with okra; cabbage; rice; corn bread; and dessert.

The free dinner is in celebration of Black Heritage Month. Attendees just need to drive through and pick up their meal.

