Chisholm Corner stores acquired

 Courtesy photo

DENVER, Colo. — 7E CO Holdings LLC, a division of Monfort Companies, has acquired 19 gas and convenience store locations across southwest Oklahoma.

This includes stores in Duncan, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Marlow and Walters.

