Chautauqua is back with full thrust, and this year it’s barnstorming all the way to Mach 1.
Lawton Chautauqua 2023 will take place Tuesday through Saturday and deals with American aviation, its history and culture, and personalities that made what American aviation is today.
“The topic is so much deeper than I thought,” Frantzie Couch from the Lawton Chautauqua Committee said.
What started out as a summer camp format for families back in the 1880s is now a series of events that are designed to bring history to life with in-character performances that consist of first-person portrayals of historical characters, workshops and discussions.
At the heart of Chautauqua 2023 are five scholars: Ilene Evans, Karen Vuranch, Doug Mishler, Elsa Wolf and Selene Phillips. They each will represent a person who significantly contributed to the American aviation success. Those evening performances (7 p.m.) will take place, as well as the workshops during the day (10 a.m. and 2 p.m.), for the first time in the Albert John Sr. Conference Center, 91 NE Maine.
Elsa Wolff, also known as “The Guitar Lady,” will represent Amelia Earhart. Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and the first person ever to fly alone from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland. In 1937, she mysteriously disappeared during her flight across the globe. The performance of Wolff will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott made aviation history in 1929 when she took her first solo flight at the age of 14, as the first Native American pilot, and as Oklahoma Native. She will be represented by Selene Phillips.
“Her dad was blind,” Phillips said, adding that he had a “good work ethic” and taught Carter not to make fun of people and to be helpful in the community.
“Her father was her first passenger,” Phillips said. He was her mentor.
In preparation for her role, she said, she had talked to a lot of people who knew her to learn about her life, her place in history and the flights she took. Phillips’ performance brings the audience back to the year 1995, the night she got inducted in the Oklahoma Aviation Hall of Fame. The performance starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Ilene Evans will represent Rose Agnes Rolls Cousins, who faced double discrimination during World War II. She was unable to enter into a combat role with the Tuskegee Airmen because she was a woman. Then, she was unable to get into the WASP program (Women Airforce Service Pilots) because she was Black. Cousins was the first Black woman solo pilot in the Civilian Pilot Training Program at West Virginia State College in 1941. The performance is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“She was a superwoman,” Karen Vuranch said about her character, Jacqueline Cochran, whom she will portray at 7 p.m. Friday. Cochran was the first woman ever to break the sound barrier. She holds more than 200 aviation records, more than anybody else.
“She grew up in poverty,” Vuranch said. “She pulled herself up out of nothing. From the age of 10, she supported herself.”
This, however, made her a well-respected, but not necessarily liked person, Vuranch said. Her character has a strong personality and doesn’t take anything from anybody. Vuranch’s performance takes the audience back to the year 1977, when the WASP program finally received military status, after being turned down during World War II.
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Chuck Yeager was the first pilot ever to fly faster than the speed of sound, and he will be portrayed by Doug Mishler, who has presented historical figures such as Nikita Krushev and Dwight D. Eisenhower. His performance will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.