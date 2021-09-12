Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 and Korean War and Defense Veterans Chapter 319 will hold a POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Elmer Thomas Park.
The two-hour event will take place at the Vietnam War Memorial on the park’s east side, accessible via Northwest 3rd and Northwest Ferris Avenue.
Organizers said the annual event is held to remember fallen and missing friends, and special invitations have been extended to all veterans, the widows of veterans and active-duty military personnel. The event is open to the general public.
Guest speaker will be Ken Sue Doerfel, local attorney, activist and civic leader. Comanche Indian Veterans Association Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko also will make comments. CIVA honor guard will present and retrieve the colors, while CIVA Princess Mercedez Banderas will sing the National Anthem.
The welcome will be provided by Aaron E. Boone, president of Chapter 751.