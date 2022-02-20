The potential for severe weather this week has caused the Saddle and Sirloin Club to make changes to its Comanche County Spring Livestock Show at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.

All cattle and swine entries are now due online by noon today. All Thursday events have been canceled.

The revised schedule is:

SUNDAY

Noon: All cattle entries due online. All swine entries due online

MONDAY

7:30 a.m.: Cattle in place, heifer registration papers due to be checked at show office

8 a.m.: Market steer judging followed by Prospect Steers, Heifers, Beef Showmanship, Pre-Junior Mini Hereford Show, Dairy judging, Dairy showmanship

There will be no Cattle Fitting Contest.

4:30 p.m.: All swine in place

5 p.m.: Barrow weigh-in, Gilt check-in, animals will be called by school for weigh-in.

TUESDAY

9 a.m.: Gilt judging followed by Barrows

5 p.m.: All sheep and goat entries due online

Sheep and goats may enter barns after conclusion of swine show

WEDNESDAY

7 a.m.: Sheep and goats weigh-in/classify. Animals will be called by school for weigh-in.

9 a.m.: Doe goat judging followed by wether goats, ewes, and wether lambs

There will be no doe fitting or livestock judging contests.

THURSDAY

No activities.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.: Round Robin Showmanship Registration

9:30 a.m.: Round Robin Showmanship Contest

Noon: Award Luncheon

4 p.m.: Buyers Reception, Exhibitors Reception

4:30 p.m.:All Grand and Reserve Grand exhibits on display

