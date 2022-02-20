Changes made to Comanche County Spring Livestock Show Feb 20, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The potential for severe weather this week has caused the Saddle and Sirloin Club to make changes to its Comanche County Spring Livestock Show at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.All cattle and swine entries are now due online by noon today. All Thursday events have been canceled.The revised schedule is:SUNDAYNoon: All cattle entries due online. All swine entries due onlineMONDAY7:30 a.m.: Cattle in place, heifer registration papers due to be checked at show office8 a.m.: Market steer judging followed by Prospect Steers, Heifers, Beef Showmanship, Pre-Junior Mini Hereford Show, Dairy judging, Dairy showmanshipThere will be no Cattle Fitting Contest.4:30 p.m.: All swine in place5 p.m.: Barrow weigh-in, Gilt check-in, animals will be called by school for weigh-in.TUESDAY9 a.m.: Gilt judging followed by Barrows5 p.m.: All sheep and goat entries due onlineSheep and goats may enter barns after conclusion of swine showWEDNESDAY7 a.m.: Sheep and goats weigh-in/classify. Animals will be called by school for weigh-in.9 a.m.: Doe goat judging followed by wether goats, ewes, and wether lambsThere will be no doe fitting or livestock judging contests.THURSDAYNo activities.FRIDAY9 a.m.: Round Robin Showmanship Registration9:30 a.m.: Round Robin Showmanship ContestNoon: Award Luncheon4 p.m.: Buyers Reception, Exhibitors Reception4:30 p.m.:All Grand and Reserve Grand exhibits on display Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goat Sheep Zoology Showmanship Cattle Swine Heifer Gilt Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists