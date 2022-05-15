Comanche Star Casino and Comanche Nation Casino will host blood drives Tuesday.

Both casinos will give donors a free T-shirt, refreshments and $10 Comanche Credit.

Comanche Nation Casino’s will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. at 402 SE Interstate Drive in Lawton. Comanche Star’s will take place from 3-6 p.m. at 63171 Oklahoma 53 in Walters.

Recommended for you